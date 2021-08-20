Cobinhood (COB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,347.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Cobinhood coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $200,275.98 and approximately $31,347.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00835413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

COB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

