Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Invst LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $396.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.50 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

