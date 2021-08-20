Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,553,283. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $70.69 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

