Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 128,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,015. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.