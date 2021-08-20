Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 128,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,015. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $289,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

