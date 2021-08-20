Coin98 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $577.47 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $448.20 million and approximately $577.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006664 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

