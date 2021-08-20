CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.82 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $57.25 million and $1.82 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

