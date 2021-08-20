Columbia Asset Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.51. 515,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

