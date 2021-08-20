Columbia Asset Management Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. The company has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

