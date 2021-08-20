Columbia Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.18. The company had a trading volume of 156,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,776. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.