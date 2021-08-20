Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.33. 204,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

