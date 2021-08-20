Columbia Asset Management Sells 28,391 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 469,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,460. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

