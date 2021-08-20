Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.