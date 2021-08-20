Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.28 ($6.21). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.18 ($6.09), with a volume of 4,748,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CBK shares. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

