Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 419,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,231 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

