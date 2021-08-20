Comparing 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27% Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Decisionpoint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 2.95 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -3.86 Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.37 $2.86 million $0.18 9.44

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decisionpoint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 21Vianet Group and Decisionpoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.65%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Volatility & Risk

21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats 21Vianet Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

