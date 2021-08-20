Comparing Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 66.95% 10.44% 4.14% Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Investment and Boulder Growth & Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Apollo Investment pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $216.75 million 3.97 $111.86 million $1.69 7.82 Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

