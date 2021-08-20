Comparing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get RenovaCare alerts:

89.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RenovaCare and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A DexCom $1.93 billion 26.06 $493.60 million $3.10 167.42

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RenovaCare and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87

DexCom has a consensus price target of $500.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

DexCom beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.