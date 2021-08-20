COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 467,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 617.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 107,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CMPS stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.37.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

