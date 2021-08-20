CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €80.10 ($94.24). CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €79.05 ($93.00), with a volume of 43,910 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.00 ($96.47).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

