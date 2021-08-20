Conflux Network Market Cap Reaches $277.29 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $277.29 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,613.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06685193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.63 or 0.01393898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00372647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00140274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.83 or 0.00567386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00349522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00312890 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 869,063,418 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

