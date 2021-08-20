Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $399.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.40 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $631.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

In other news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

