Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

