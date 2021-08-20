Constellation One Day Volume Reaches $5.50 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $370.86 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

