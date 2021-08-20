Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 764,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $32.73. 851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

