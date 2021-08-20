CONTRACOIN Price Down 11.2% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $256,477.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00188230 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,556 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

