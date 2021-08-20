Contrasting BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & AON (NYSE:AON)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% AON 17.78% 61.03% 7.56%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 AON 0 6 3 0 2.33

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. AON has a consensus price target of $258.98, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than AON.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and AON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 24.76 -$8.65 million $0.20 171.20 AON $11.07 billion 5.70 $1.97 billion $9.81 28.48

AON has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. AON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AON beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists of core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services include Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

