Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,477 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.02% of Copa worth $351,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 46.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 11.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Copa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of CPA opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

