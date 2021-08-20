Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) fell 3.6% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 15,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 481,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

