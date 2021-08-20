Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,293.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.87 or 0.00020087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $36,293.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00148628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.93 or 1.00012579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.47 or 0.00921197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.45 or 0.06631924 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

