Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 922 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

