Cortland Associates Inc. MO Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 0.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Airbnb by 14.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,622,695 shares of company stock worth $526,362,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.70. 2,962,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

