Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 1,753 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 3.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. 2,380,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,793. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

