Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 5,038 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $36,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Shares of JD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

