Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 5.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $49,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

