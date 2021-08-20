Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 609 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 5.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $50,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.53. 1,789,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,722. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

