Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 856 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 8.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

