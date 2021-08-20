Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 131.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.26. The company had a trading volume of 89,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

