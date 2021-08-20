COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.23 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $253.23 million and approximately $79.90 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars.

