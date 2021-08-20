CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $962,581.94 and $5,622.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00835413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

