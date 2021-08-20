Cowen Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

M stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

