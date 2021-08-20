Cowen Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $50.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $70.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

