CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.17 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $155,366.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

