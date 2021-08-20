Cream (CRM) Hits Market Cap of $41,745.02

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $41,745.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.19 or 0.99811546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.38 or 0.00973947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00471586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00353122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

