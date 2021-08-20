Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €168.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €168.00 ($197.65) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €147.18 ($173.16).

WCH opened at €139.40 ($164.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €129.60. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

