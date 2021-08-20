Credit Suisse Group Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $61.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.
Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 44,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $62,026,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
