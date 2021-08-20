Credit Suisse Group Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $61.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 44,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $62,026,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.