Credit Suisse Group Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $365.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.39.

NYSE EL traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,209. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 551.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

