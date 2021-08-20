Credit Suisse Group Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $68.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 15,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,572. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

