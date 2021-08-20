Credit Suisse Group Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $68.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Shares of PFGC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 15,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,572. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
