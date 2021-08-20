Creditcoin Price Hits $3.09 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006346 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $11.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,813.08 or 1.00142423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00073620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001084 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009493 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.