Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.90. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 85,191 shares traded.

CPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.