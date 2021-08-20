Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 20,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,335,456.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 623,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,550. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
