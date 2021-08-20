Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 20,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,335,456.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 623,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,550. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.